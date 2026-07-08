'He Never Listened, Got Punished...': Mother of Baruipur Rape Accused Refuses to Accept Son's Body After Encounter

New Delhi: In a cold display of detachment, the mother of Prabhas Mondal, the prime accused in the recent rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur, has refused to acknowledge the death of her son.

Following his killing in a police encounter earlier today, the mother, when confronted with the news, not only declined to visit the hospital but also firmly stated that she would not be coming to collect his body.

The mother said, “Two Policemen had come to my house. I had woken up just then. They told me that my son is dead, so would I like to go to the hospital. I told them that I cannot go as my husband is ailing. I told them to go ahead and do whatever they want as I have no objections.”

Notably, Mondal was killed in a police encounter early Tuesday. Authorities stated that officers had transported Mondol to the site of the crime late last night as part of a formal reconstruction process when the incident occurred.

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According to the police, the situation escalated when the accused seized an officer’s service weapon and fired a shot before attempting to flee. In response, the police returned fire. Mondal was wounded in the exchange and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

‘Do whatever you want…’

When confronted with the news of her son's death, the accused's mother remained unmoved, dismissively stating, "I told them to go ahead and do whatever they want as I have no objections. My son has been punished for what he did. I won't accept his body. I won't bring back his body to our house."

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Expressing her profound apathy and emotional exhaustion, the mother continued, "What will I do after seeing him? I don't even have the strength to go there; my throat is dry, and I can barely speak."

'He did wrong…'

When questioned regarding the whereabouts of her son's identification, the woman replied, “Look, I don't know where his ID card is,” as per reports.

Displaying complete disavowal of her son's actions, she remarked, "He has not done anything good; he did wrong and has been punished for it. Kill him or do whatever you want, I have no objections, and I will not accept his body."

Reflecting on his behavior, she added, "He never listened to us, especially not to me. He was a drug addict, so I have nothing left to say about him."

What was the case?

Prabhas Mondal was the primary accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district. The young victim had reportedly gone out to buy a birthday gift for a friend on Sunday, July 5, 2026, when she was abducted, raped, and murdered. According to police reports, the accused stuffed the girl’s body into a sack and disposed of it in a pond.

Preliminary autopsy findings were deeply disturbing as the report confirms rape, with the victim showing signs of severe abuse, including multiple bite marks, and she was allegedly strangled to death. The case had triggered intense public anger. Protests erupted with road and rail blockades, tire-burning, and clashes.