'He Promised To Marry Me': Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Exploitation By Senior Pilot Of Airline Company

Delhi: An air hostess has alleged sexual exploitation by a senior pilot of a reputed airline company after he promised to marry her.

The air hostess stated that she and the accused were colleagues. The accused, identified as Mohit Sharma, was working as a senior commander at the airline, according to reports.

According to the air hostess, she was previously married but got divorced after the accused promised to marry her once her divorce was finalized.

"Our relationship began in 2023. At that time, my marriage was facing problems. He promised to marry me after my divorce," she said.

She also claimed that the accused never disclosed during their relationship that he was already married.

"Later, he told me he was married," she added.

She alleged that when she learned about his marriage to someone else and decided to end the relationship, the accused began blackmailing her with photos and videos taken earlier.

She further alleged that the airline's high-level management is attempting to protect the pilot.

The accused was arrested after a case was registered against him.