He's Not Muslim: Terrorists Confirm Identity Before Shooting Tourists In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam: At least two tourists have reportedly died, and around 20 others are injured after masked terrorists targeted civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, one of the most visited tourist destinations in Kashmir. A high-level security alert has been issued in the valley as security forces launch an operation to neutralise the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the wife of one of the injured tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack stated that the terrorists first confirmed her husband's religion whether he was Hindu or Muslim before opening fire on him.

Reports indicate that the terrorists targeted all non-locals in the Pahalgam attack, who had come from Gujarat , Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha .

Many tourists near the site of the terror attack are returning to Srinagar due to the unexpected developments.

According to reports, at least four terrorists carried out the cowardly attack on civilians. Pallavi, one of the tourists from Karnataka, recounted that they had visited a spot called “mini-Switzerland.”

“We took a horse ride to reach there. We had just arrived at the spot five minutes earlier. We wanted to eat something, so my husband went to a stall. It was then that my son and I heard gunshots. We thought it was the Army and rushed to the stall to check on my husband.”

She further explained that her husband was shot by terrorists at the snacks stall. "There were more people from Karnataka with them," Pallavi said.

As per sources, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terror organization LeT-backed Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the attack, stated that more than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These non-locals allegedly arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally.

PM Modi asks Amit Shah to rush to Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah via a telephonic conversation to rush to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, all security agencies in the region remain on high alert.

The Prime Minister issued a strong warning to the perpetrators saying they will not be spared. In a statement, he said, “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Perpetrators will pay heavily, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been asked by the Prime Minister to rush to Kashmir, expressed anguish over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. His thoughts are with the families of the deceased. He added that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared and will face the harshest consequences.

Amit Shah also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Shah will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all agencies.