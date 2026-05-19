‘He Should Be Killed in an Encounter’: Deepika Nagar’s Uncle Makes Explosive Allegations, Says ‘This Is Clearly Murder, Not Suicide’

The death of 25-year-old Deepika Nagar in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village has sparked fresh outrage after her uncle publicly rejected the suicide theory and accused her in-laws of brutally torturing and murdering her.

Speaking after the post-mortem findings surfaced, Deepika’s uncle Vishesh Nagar claimed there were “no fractures” on her body despite police initially stating that she died after allegedly jumping from the third floor.

“There are many marks on her body and it appears she was assaulted. There is a huge injury near the abdomen, seemingly due to a bullet or knife. There was also a major injury on the head,” he alleged.

He further claimed that authorities informed the family that Deepika’s internal organs had been severely damaged.

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‘This Is Clearly a Case of Murder’

The family has consistently maintained that Deepika was murdered and then thrown from the rooftop to make the incident appear like suicide.

According to the victim’s father, Deepika had allegedly been facing repeated dowry harassment after marrying Hrithik in December 2024. The family claims that despite spending nearly ₹1 crore on the wedding, her in-laws continued demanding a Fortuner SUV and Rs 50 lakh in cash.

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On May 17, Deepika reportedly called her father saying she was again being beaten over dowry demands. Hours later, the family received a call informing them that she had “fallen” from the roof and was being taken to hospital.

When the family arrived, they found her dead with multiple visible injuries.

"Her Father-in-Law Is a Bhu Mafia With 20 Pending Cases” – Deepika’s Father

Deepika Nagar’s father, Sanjay, has also rejected the suicide theory, insisting his daughter was brutally assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop. He said the post-mortem clearly showed multiple injury marks, adding: “She was beaten savagely and then thrown off the roof. I had visited her in-laws’ house that very day, and she had no injuries then. Half an hour after I left, I got the call. Her father-in-law is a known ‘Bhu Mafia’ with over 20 cases pending against him. Had we known this earlier, we would never have agreed to the marriage.”

Post-Mortem Findings Intensify Questions

The post-mortem report documented multiple serious injuries, including bleeding from the nose and mouth, a brain haematoma, large contusions, lacerated wounds, abrasions, and nearly 1.5 litres of blood inside the chest cavity.

The findings have strengthened the family’s suspicion that Deepika may have been assaulted before her death.

Vishesh Nagar also questioned why she was allegedly taken to a distant hospital instead of a nearby medical facility immediately after the incident.

Call for Bulldozer Action and Strict Punishment

In an emotionally charged statement, Vishesh Nagar appealed directly to Yogi Adityanath demanding the harshest action against the accused.

“We appeal to CM Yogi, who never supports such things, to punish these people and bulldoze their property. He should be killed in an encounter,” he said.

The family also alleged they later discovered that the accused father-in-law owned illegal property built on government land.

Police Investigation Ongoing

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Ecotech-3 police station in Greater Noida.

Police have registered a case against husband Hrithik, father-in-law Manoj, mother-in-law Poonam, sisters-in-law Neha and Tanvi, and two maternal uncles-in-law, Pramod and Vinod.

So far, the husband and father-in-law have been arrested, while further investigation continues.