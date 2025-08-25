TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Caught While Trying to Escape Over Wall as ED Raids His Murshidabad Home in SSC Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Saha is an MLA from the Burwan Constituency of West Bengal. The ED officials nabbed him while he was trying to flee, according to reports.

The ED conducted a raid at the residence of the TMC MLA in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday (August 25, 2025) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers.

When Saha learnt about the raid, he attempted to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, reports said.

The raid was conducted at his house on basis of inputs of monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district.

Saha's wife was earlier questioned by the central agency in connection to the alleged school recruitment scam.

Jiban Krishna Saha's Arrest By CBI

Saha was arrested by the CBI in April 2023 in connection with the SSC scam. He was released on bail in May this year.

He was arrested from his residence in Burwan in Murshidabad district.

During the course of the CBI raid, a mobile phone of the TMC MLA was fished out from a pond next to Saha's house. The central agency retrieved the phone after pumping out all water from the pond.

On April 14, CBI conducted searches at six locations including at the premises of Saha in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata in an ongoing investigation of the alleged West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

The case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta.

It was alleged that the accused acted as a conduit in collecting money from the candidates by promising them jobs in the education department as teachers in the recruitment process of the first West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for classes 9 and 10.

During searches, several incriminating materials including primary and upper teachers' recruitment and documents containing the list of the candidates and amounts mentioned against them were recovered.

He was arrested after detailed questioning by CBI officials.

Saha is the third TMC MLA after Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya to be arrested by CBI in its probe into the matter.