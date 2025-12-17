'He Used To Hit Her, Was Very Conservative': Shocking Details of Domestic Violence Emerge in Shamli Triple Murder Case | Image: Republic

Shamli: Shocking details of domestic violence have surfaced after a woman named Taheera and her two minor daughters were killed by her husband for not wearing burqa while going out of their house in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused husband, identified as Mohommad Farooq, has been arrested.

'He Used To Hit Her'

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Taheera's paternal aunt revealed that Farooq used to hit Taheera. The aunt further alleged that the man had forced Taheera to cut ties with her family and friends.

'He Was Very Conservative'

The aunt also stated that Farooq was of a very conservative nature and did not let Taheera go anywhere. She added that Taheera recently ran away from her husband's home, came to her parents' house and stayed there for a month.

Advertisement

'Taheera Feared For Her Life'

The aunt also shed light on how Taheera feared for her life before her horrific murder. During her stay at her parents' house, she had told her father that her husband was going to kill her, her aunt claimed.

Farooq allegedly begged her wife's family to send her back to him, promising that he would never hit her or ill treat her again in the future. Unaware that Farooq would break his promise and would commit a horrific crime, the woman's father forced her to go back to her husband, the aunt claimed. She said that while Taheera's father told her to forgive her husband for one last time, Taheera did not want to go back to him. She claimed the victim was sure that Farooq would surely kill her if she went back to him this time.

Advertisement