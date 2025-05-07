‘He Will Be at Peace’: Wife Of Pahalgam Victim Shubham Dwivedi Thanks PM Modi For ‘Operation Sindoor’

India’s late-night airstrikes on Tuesday under Operation Sindoor have triggered a wave of emotional responses across the nation. Among the most powerful is the heartfelt statement from the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 Indian tourists brutally killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.



“This Is the Real Tribute to My Husband”: Wife of Shubham Dwivedi

Reacting to the developments, Shubham Dwivedi’s wife Aishanya said she felt a sense of justice and closure. “I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” she said.





A Father’s Painful Memory of the Attack

Earlier, Shubham’s father Sanjay had shared chilling details of the attack while speaking to ANI. He recalled that his son, daughter-in-law, and another family member had gone to a spot known as ‘mini Switzerland’ in Pahalgam, while the rest of the family waited 7 km away at a restaurant.



“They were having snacks when the terrorists came. They asked whether you are Hindu or Muslim, and after that, they shot my son in the head,” Sanjay said. He also revealed the terrorists spared his daughter-in-law, telling her, “We are leaving you alive so that you can tell Modi about all this.”



Sanjay added, “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar, and we have told him what we want.”



Operation Sindoor: India’s Retaliation

In a major counteroffensive, India destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly hitting training camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. According to sources, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba was also demolished in the strike.

