Head-On Collision Between Bus, Pick-up Truck On Malegaon-Manmad Road; 4 Dead, Several Injured | Image: X

Malegaon: A tragic road accident on the Malegaon-Manmad Road in Nashik early morning on Monday has claimed four lives, and two were critically injured.

The collision, which occurred near Varhane village in Malegaon taluka, involved a private bus and a pickup truck. Around 20 other passengers suffered minor injuries.

The Incident

The incident took place at around 3:00 AM when a private bus, travelling from Pune toward Malegaon, collided head-on with a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses and local authorities, the impact was so fatal that the pickup truck was completely crushed.

According to reports, four individuals died on the spot due to the severity of the crash.

Two other passengers sustained injuries, while more than 20 travellers onboard suffered minor injuries.

Rescue Operations

The residents of Varhane village were immediately alerted by the severity of the collision.

Following the accident, the passengers trapped in the bus were safely rescued with the help of the police and residents.

All victims and injured were transported to the Malegaon General Hospital for medical treatment.

Medical officials have confirmed that while most are being treated for minor wounds, the two critically injured passengers are in critical condition.

Traffic Disruption

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy Malegaon-Manmad stretch for several hours. Police teams worked to clear the debris and restore the flow of vehicles by evening.

The Malegaon police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the cause of the disaster.