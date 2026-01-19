Kerala Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Kerala Man Dies By Suicide Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A 42-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Govindapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early morning on Sunday.

His death followed a video of him circulated on social media in which a woman accused him of sexual harassment during a bus journey.

The deceased, identified as Deepak, was employed as a sales manager in a textile firm.

The Incident

The controversy began on Friday when a woman named Shimjitha of Kozhikode shared an 18-second video on social media platforms in which she claimed that Deepak's hand brushed against her chest on a crowded state-owned bus from Kozhikode to Kannur.

Advertisement

She also alleged that it was not accidental; it was a clear sexual boundary violation.

In the clip, Deepak was purportedly seen standing at a safe distance from her, and later the woman came closer to him while he was trying to get down from the bus.

Advertisement

The video quickly gathered over 20 lakh views within 48 hours. The viral clip triggered backlash, resulting in a public 'online trial' where the man's reputation was questioned based on the digital testimony of the woman.

According to the Kozhikode Medical College police, Deepak was at home with his parents on the night of Saturday.

On Sunday morning, after he failed to respond to repeated calls and knocks on his bedroom door, neighbours assisted the family in forcing the door open. Deepak was found hanging inside.

Family Alleges Cyberbullying

Deepak’s relatives and friends have expressed grief and anger, claiming he was driven to take his life due to unbearable mental stress caused by the viral video.

They stated that Deepak was a peaceful individual who had never been involved in controversies.

The family has alleged that the video was "created for online publicity" and targeted him unfairly.

Ongoing Investigation

The Kozhikode Medical College police have registered the case, and investigators are examining the digital evidence, including the original and edited versions of the viral video.

Statements are being recorded from the woman who posted the video and the deceased's family members.