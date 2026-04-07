Heading for DC vs GT Match? Delhi Metro Extends Last Train Timings for IPL Fans, Check Here

New Delhi: In a move to ease post-match travel for cricket fans, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced extended last train timings on all lines for the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8.

The decision aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free commuting for spectators returning home after the match.

According to DMRC, last train timings have been extended across all lines, with several routes operating well past midnight.

The revised schedule shows that services on key corridors, such as the red, yellow, and blue lines, will run up to around midnight, while some lines, like the pink, green, and magenta extensions, will operate even later into the night.

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Key Revised Timings at a Glance

Red Line (Line 1): Extended till 00:10 and 00:15

Yellow Line (Line 2): Extended till 00:20

Blue Line (Line 3/4): Extended till 00:00

Green Line (Line 5): Extended till 01:00

Violet Line (Line 6): Extended till 00:25

Pink Line (Line 7): Extended till 01:55 (on select routes)

Magenta Line (Line 8 & Ext): Extended till 02:20 (Deepali Chowk route)

Grey Line (Line 9): Extended till 01:30

Airport Express Line: Extended till 01:00

The metro extension is part of special arrangements made in view of the high footfall expected at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly and use metro services for a convenient and safe commute after the match.

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Timings May Vary Based on Match Duration

DMRC has also noted that the revised last train timings may be further adjusted depending on the match completion time.