Heading to IPL Match? Bengaluru Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Check Affected Routes & Parking Here
Ahead of the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions from 3:00 PM to midnight.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has a traffic advisory ahead of the first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scheduled to be held on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 12:00 midnight, with heavy congestion expected around the stadium ahead of the 7:30 PM match.
Police Urge Public to Plan Ahead
In a post on X, Bengaluru Traffic Police highlighted the start of the IPL season and urged commuters to cooperate for smooth traffic management.
“The excitement of IPL cricket matches has begun in Bengaluru. Traffic restrictions will be in place… Please use only the designated parking areas. Your cooperation is essential for smooth traffic in the city.”
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Explaining the situation, the police said that traffic restrictions are necessary due to the expected crowd and vehicle movement around the stadium.
Key Roads Under Restrictions
To manage traffic flow, parking has been restricted on several major roads surrounding the stadium.
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Affected stretches include:
- Queens Road
- MG Road
- Anil Kumble Circle
- Museum Road
- Kasturba Road
These measures aim to reduce congestion in the central business district during match hours.
Designated Parking Areas Announced
Authorities have arranged alternative parking spaces for spectators attending the match.
Designated parking zones include:
- St Joseph’s Indian High School ground
- St Joseph’s European ground
- Freedom Park
- Garuda Mall
- UB City
- Shivajinagar TTMC (first floor)
Visitors are advised to use only these designated areas to avoid inconvenience.
Pick-Up and Drop-Off Points Set
To streamline movement near the venue, specific points have been allocated for autos and cabs.
- Between BRV Ground Gate No. 6 and Manekshaw Parade Ground
This arrangement is expected to reduce traffic bottlenecks around the stadium area.
Public Transport Recommended
Officials have strongly encouraged commuters and match attendees to opt for public transport to minimise road congestion.
Additionally, people without valid match tickets have been advised not to gather near the stadium.
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