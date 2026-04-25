Heading to IPL Match? Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Check Affected Routes & Parking Here

New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the IPL 2026 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be in place during the match, which is scheduled from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM, with restrictions expected to impact key roads in and around central Delhi.

Key routes likely to be affected

Commuters are likely to face congestion and diversions on several major stretches near the stadium. Authorities have indicated that traffic movement in these areas may be regulated or slowed due to match related crowd movement and security arrangements.

The roads expected to be affected include

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Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

JLN Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Ring Road between Rajghat and I.P. Flyover.

Avoid peak hours around stadium

The advisory urges commuters to avoid roads around the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM to prevent inconvenience.

Heavy vehicular movement is expected before and after the match, especially during entry and exit of spectators.

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Parking and transport guidelines

Visitors attending the match have been advised to use Park and Ride facilities to ease congestion.

Authorities have also instructed that only designated taxi pickup and drop-off points should be used near the venue to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety.

Further, Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to stay updated through its official communication channels for real time traffic updates and diversions.