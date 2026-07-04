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Health Scare For Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Deputy CM Hospitalised In Mumbai's Thane

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Friday evening after experiencing a sudden deterioration in his health.

Namya Kapur
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Health Scare For Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Deputy CM Hospitalised In Mumbai's Thane
Health Scare For Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Deputy CM Hospitalised In Mumbai's Thane | Image: X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Friday evening after experiencing a sudden deterioration in his health. 

According to preliminary medical reports, Shinde was diagnosed with a high viral fever and severe physical exhaustion. 

This is a developing story.

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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