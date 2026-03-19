Devastated By Loss of Pet Cat, 20-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Over Grief In Hyderabad's Meerpet

Devastated By Loss of Pet Cat, 20-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Over Grief In Hyderabad | Image: X

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student allegedly took her own life in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area, reportedly unable to bear the grief following the sudden death of her pet cat.

The incident occurred in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, falling under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Himabindu, a BSc student.

Details of the Incident

According to police reports, Himabindu had a deep emotional attachment to her adopted cat, which had been her constant companion.

On Wednesday, the pet reportedly passed away suddenly, leaving the young woman in a state of extreme emotional distress.

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Police officials stated that, overwhelmed by the loss, Himabindu consumed a poisonous substance at her residence.

Despite potential efforts to intervene, she succumbed to the effects of the poison.

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Legal and Medical Proceedings

Following the discovery of the incident, the local police reached the spot and shifted the body to a state-run hospital.

The Meerpet police have registered a case under the relevant sections regarding the suspicious death.

While the primary cause appears to be the emotional trauma linked to the pet’s demise, authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation to rule out any other contributing factors.

A Growing Concern

The tragedy highlights the profound psychological impact that the loss of a pet often has, referred to as an unrecognised loss.

The local community in Venkatadri Colony has expressed profound grief over the loss of a young life full of potential.