Heartbreaking Goodbye: School Kid Killed In Mumbai Tree Collapse Cremated With His Fav Cricket Ball, Family Seeks Justice

Mumbai: Vihan Shrivastav's family bid him the final farewell as the innocent 11-year-old boy was cremated on Wednesday, a day after he was killed in the horrifying Mumbai bus tragedy in Chembur. The child was crushed to death when a tree collapsed on his school bus amidst heavy rainfall.

The funeral turned into a scene of grief, anger and calls for accountability. Vihaan, the only child of his parents, was remembered by his family as a cheerful boy. His family stated that cricket meant a lot to him and, hence, he was cremated with his cricket ball.

As per reports, Vihaan's grandfather alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented. He said that the tree was in a dangerous condition and should have been removed earlier. According to him, residents had raised concerns about the tree earlier, but no proper action had been taken.

The family is demanding justice and a serious investigation into whether civic negligence led to the boy's death. They stated that those responsible must be held accountable so that other children do not suffer in a similar manner.

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They have also demanded trees that pose a threat to the public must be immediately removed.

The tragedy triggered criticism of Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Thereafter, the body suspended Assistant Garden Superintendent Jagdish Bhoir with immediate effect.

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The bus was carrying a total of 12 children when the tragic incident took place on Road No. 11. Apart from Vihan, four children were injured in the incident.

Tree collapses on school bus in Mumbai

The tree collapse incident has raised concerns over the condition of roadside trees in Mumbai during the monsoon. Tree-fall incidents are often reported in the city during periods of heavy rain and strong winds, prompting repeated calls for timely inspection and trimming of vulnerable trees.