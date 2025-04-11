Heatwave Set to Scorch North India Again After Rain Relief—Is Your City on the Danger List? Check Forecast

New Delhi: After a brief spell of rainfall and thunderstorms that brought temporary relief, the heatwave returned to North India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rising temperatures across multiple states, including the national capital, in the coming weeks.

The IMD issued a fresh warning on Thursday, stating that several regions in North India would face heatwave conditions starting from April 15, despite the temporary drop in temperature caused by recent rainfall.

Brief Respite Ends, Heatwave Returns

On Thursday, Delhi witnessed light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, which offered momentary relief to residents. However, the IMD reported that Delhi had recorded the warmest night of the season, with temperatures touching 40°C before the rain began. The rainfall brought temperatures down for a short period, but the relief was expected to be short-lived.

IMD Forecast: What’s Coming Next?

In its forecast, the IMD stated, "Under the influence of Western Disturbance, rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 10th–11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April."

The IMD also predicted hailstorms and thunderstorms in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh , and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, along with dust storms in Rajasthan . But once this weather system clears, temperatures are expected to rise steadily, especially in Delhi, Punjab , and Haryana , from April 15 onwards.

Temperature Trends Across Regions

Northwest India:

States like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir experienced very high temperatures, ranging between 42°C and 44°C, which were 4°C to 7°C above normal.

The IMD forecasts a 3°C to 5°C dip in the next three days due to the western disturbance, but a gradual rise of 2°C to 4°C is expected afterward.

West India:

Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat recorded the highest temperature of the season so far—45.6°C.

Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra reported temperatures in the 42°C–44°C range, again 4°C to 7°C above normal.

A 2°C to 4°C drop is likely over the next three days, followed by a slight rise.

Central India:

In West Madhya Pradesh , temperatures ranged between 42°C and 44°C, while East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recorded between 38°C and 42°C.

The IMD expected a 2°C to 4°C drop in the next three days, with stable conditions thereafter.

Is Your City on the Danger List?

The heatwave warnings apply to major urban centers across Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Amritsar, and Bhopal, among others. Cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra also remained at high risk due to soaring temperatures. Residents were advised to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.

Authorities on Alert

State disaster management authorities have been put on alert, and schools in several regions are expected to revise their timings or issue heat advisories if the situation worsens.

With April and May historically being the hottest months, the IMD urged people to monitor daily forecasts and follow all health advisories, especially for elderly people, children, and those with medical conditions.