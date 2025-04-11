Inside Tahawwur Rana’s High-Security 14x14 Special Cell At NIA Headquarters

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind, who has been successfully extradited to India from the US and has been sent to an 18-day NIA custody, has been lodged in a special high-security cell, at the NIA Headquarters. Here's what's inside this special cell…

The 26/11 terror mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been lodged in a special cell, on the ground floor of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters. The cell, according to our sources, in which Tahawwur Rana has been placed, is equipped with CCTV cameras, secured with multiple layers of digital security and has round-the-clock surveillance. This special cell on the ground floor of the NIA Headquarters has a bed fixed to the floor for the terror mastermind to sleep. The 14x14 cell also has a bathroom inside it; all necessary provisions including food will be provided to Tahawwur Rana inside the cell to ensure that his movement within the NIA Headquarters is minimal.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana's Interrogation

During his 18-days in custody, Tahawwur Rana will be thoroughly interrogated to unravel the conspiracy behind the deadly Mumbai Terror Attack. The grilling will be done by a 12-member NIA team, led by DIG Jaya Roy, an IPS officer of 2011 batch of the Jharkhand cadre. These selected 12 NIA officers have the permission to enter the cell; eight agencies have requested permission to question Tahawwur Rana and all the interrogations will be recorded and conducted under camera surveillance.

As per our information, in the first round of interrogation, the NIA will question the terror mastermind about his family's background, following which, questions related to the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks will begin. The NIA has been asked to maintain a daily interrogation diary with answers of Rana duly noted along with his disclosure statement after the final round of questioning. The diary will also be read by the Ministry of Home Affairs who will be reviewing the details.