New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to stay Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's release from prison after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged the interim bail granted to him in a money laundering case. The court observed that the "heavens won't fall" if Khan is allowed to remain out of jail.

The ED approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 18, challenging the Allahabad High Court's November 17 order granting interim bail to Khan. The agency sought an urgent hearing and requested the court to maintain status quo until its plea was heard.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, questioned the High Court's findings and argued that the agency had not been given an opportunity to file a complete counter-affidavit.

When the ED sought an immediate direction to prevent Khan's release, the bench declined to intervene. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked, "Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall." The court said the ED could argue its objections during the hearing scheduled for Thursday, November 19.

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The Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail to the 78-year-old Samajwadi Party leader after raising questions over the circumstances of his arrest and the ED's compliance with mandatory arrest procedures.

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31, shortly after he walked out of Rampur district jail following his release on bail in a separate dual PAN card fraud case. The High Court observed that the arrest memo, grounds of arrest and reasons for believing in his involvement in the money laundering case had not been furnished to him in writing before he was produced for remand.

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The court also questioned the ED's claim that Khan had refused to accept the documents containing the grounds of arrest. It noted that although the agency claimed to have videographed the arrest, it had not produced any video or photographs showing officials offering the documents to Khan and him refusing to accept them.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan. The investigation concerns alleged diversion of government funds, irregularities in land acquisition and the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

The Allahabad High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.