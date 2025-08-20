Republic World
Updated 20 August 2025 at 08:50 IST

Heavy Downpour Brings Mumbai To Standstill: Several Local Trains On Western Line Cancelled Due to Waterlogging, Check Full List Here

Mumbai Local Train News: Heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas have once again led to significant disruptions across the local trains. Due to heavy waterlogging, local services on the Western line have been halted.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Mumbai local train cancelled due to heavy rainfall
Mumbai local train cancelled due to heavy rainfall | Image: X
Mumbai Local Train News Today: Heavy waterlogging in several areas has caused significant disruptions across the transportation network in Mumbai city. Due to severe rainfall and a red alert, the city and nearby areas are experiencing traffic disruptions, and delays in public transport. Following the partial suspension of suburban train services, especially on the Harbour Line, local trains along the Western line have also been cancelled for the day. 

Also Read: Rain Wreaks Havoc In Maharashtra: 6 dead, 5 missing in floods 

Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway shared an official notification intimating that several local trains in the Mumbai region are cancelled due to heavy waterlogging. Trains plying from 3:40 am to 05:31 am have been majorly affected till now. The routes affected are Nalla Sopara, Borivali, Church Gate, Dadar, Andheri and Virar. Patrons relying on the local trains for their daily commute are advised to check the status of transportation and official notifications for further delays and cancellations.

Rain wreaks havoc on Mumbai, 442 passengers get trapped in the Monorail due to a power cut

Also Read: Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Under Red Alert Again for Next 24 Hrs

Not just waterlogging and traffic disruptions, the continued heavy rainfall has also severely affected the power supply in the city. On August 19, over 400 passengers were trapped in the monorail, which was stalled near Mysore Colony station due to a minor power supply issue. The commuters were stuck inside for over an hour until operations and maintenance teams could reach the site to address the problem. Several videos from inside the train and during the rescue operation surfaced online.  

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 08:50 IST

