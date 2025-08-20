Heavy Downpour Brings Mumbai To Standstill: Several Local Trains On Western Line Cancelled Due to Waterlogging, Check Full List Here

Mumbai Local Train News Today: Heavy waterlogging in several areas has caused significant disruptions across the transportation network in Mumbai city. Due to severe rainfall and a red alert, the city and nearby areas are experiencing traffic disruptions, and delays in public transport. Following the partial suspension of suburban train services, especially on the Harbour Line, local trains along the Western line have also been cancelled for the day.

Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway shared an official notification intimating that several local trains in the Mumbai region are cancelled due to heavy waterlogging. Trains plying from 3:40 am to 05:31 am have been majorly affected till now. The routes affected are Nalla Sopara, Borivali, Church Gate, Dadar, Andheri and Virar. Patrons relying on the local trains for their daily commute are advised to check the status of transportation and official notifications for further delays and cancellations.

