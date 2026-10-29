Heavy Downpour Lashes Delhi: IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Widespread Waterlogging

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert across all 11 districts of Delhi following intense downpours, severe thunderstorms, and high-velocity gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h that lashed the national capital.

The sudden spell of severe weather triggered widespread waterlogging, severe traffic congestion, and disrupted early-morning commuter movement across the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the weather agency, the red alert warned of intense rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour alongside frequent lightning activity.

The adjoining NCR regions, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, and Sonipat in Haryana, along with several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, were simultaneously placed under an orange alert, bracing for thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 60 km/h.

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Key Operational Impact & Advisory

The relentless rain led to sharp disruptions across municipal and transport infrastructure in the national capital:

Key intersections and low-lying transit corridors—including Karol Bagh, ITO, and arterial stretches connecting south and central Delhi—reported severe waterlogging, significantly slowing down morning vehicular traffic.

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Traffic police authorities issued travel advisories urging commuters to avoid submerged underpasses, stay informed via official channels, and exercise extreme caution while navigating major arterial roads.

Aviation authorities advised passengers travelling through Indira Gandhi International Airport to monitor flight statuses, as reduced visibility and gusty winds temporarily affected flight operations and ground procedures.

Weather Outlook and Precautionary Measures

The IMD attributed the sudden meteorological shift to favourable convective activity and upper-air cyclonic circulation over northern India.

Municipal bodies deployed emergency response personnel, water pumps, and quick-response clearing teams across identified flood-prone spots to clear clogged drainage outlets.