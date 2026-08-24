Heavy Downpour Lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Red Alert as Severe Waterlogging Snarls Traffic

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall accompanied by fierce thunderstorms and lightning lashed Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday afternoon, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for multiple districts.

The intense downpour triggered waterlogging in low-lying areas and led to massive traffic slowdowns across key transit corridors.

Red Alert and Severe Weather Warnings

According to the IMD’s official bulletin, heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, coupled with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, struck widespread parts of the capital.

Districts placed under the red alert warning included South East, East, Shahdara, Central, North East, South, New Delhi, and North Delhi.

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Adjoining areas under orange alerts, such as South West, West, and North West Delhi, along with major NCR cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, also experienced persistent monsoon showers.

Traffic Disruptions and Waterlogging

The sudden deluge caused severe waterlogging on major arterial roads, drastically slowing down traffic during peak hours.

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Key intersections and underpasses across Central and Southern Delhi reported submerged stretches, forcing traffic police to issue advisories and divert vehicles onto alternative routes.

Civic agencies deployed mobile water pumps across vulnerable choke points to drain accumulated rainwater and prevent urban flooding.

With Monday's intense spell, Delhi’s total rainfall for the month of August has comfortably surpassed its seasonal Long Period Average (LPA).

Official figures from the primary weather station at Safdarjung revealed that cumulative rainfall for the month has exceeded the typical 226.8 mm mark, keeping the capital region well on track for an above-average monsoon season.

Meteorologists forecast that monsoon activity over Delhi-NCR will begin to taper off following Monday's heavy spell.

While light, scattered showers remain possible over the next 24 hours, weather conditions are expected to turn largely dry starting Tuesday afternoon, offering respite to commuters for the remainder of the week.