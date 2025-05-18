Heavy Rain Alert in Bengaluru and 22 Other Districts in Karnataka Till May 22

Bengaluru: With fresh rain clouds hovering over Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and 22 other districts, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds till May 22. The alert has put civic authorities on their toes, especially in Bengaluru, where officials have swung into action to prevent flooding and traffic chaos.

Widespread Rains Predicted Across South Karnataka

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across south interior Karnataka due to active weather systems in the region. The alert, issued on Friday, covers areas including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Davanagere, and Chitradurga, among others.

These districts may also face gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h, lightning, and thunderstorm activity through the next several days.

An IMD official noted, “Most of these regions will experience consistent rainfall, with thunder and lightning, over the coming week. Precautionary measures are advised.”

Cyclonic Circulation Fuelling Rain Activity

The current weather pattern is being driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, stretching across parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A trough extending from Telangana to North Tamil Nadu is also contributing to increased moisture inflow across southern India, leading to intensified rainfall.

With these developments, the IMD has also hinted at favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance further over the southern Arabian Sea. This may lead to more showers across Karnataka in the days ahead.

Bengaluru Braces for Waterlogging, Traffic Issues

In response to the forecast, Bengaluru officials have geared up to deal with possible rain-related emergencies. Senior officers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), city traffic police, and other civic bodies have held meetings to chalk out action plans.

Officials are closely monitoring areas prone to waterlogging and tree falls. Steps are being taken to ensure quick clearance of roads and smooth traffic flow, as per officials.

Citizens Urged to Stay Alert

As heavy rainfall is expected to continue, officials have urged residents to stay cautious, avoid waterlogged routes, and report emergencies to civic helplines. Commuters have also been advised to plan travel in advance and keep track of traffic advisories.