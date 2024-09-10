Published 14:43 IST, September 10th 2024
Heavy Rain Expected in Jaipur, Kota as Monsoon Likely to Remain Active Over Parts of Rajasthan
He said that moderate rain is likely in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions and the weather will remain mainly dry in the border areas.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy Rain Expected in Jaipur, Kota as Monsoon Likely to Remain Active Over Parts of Rajasthan | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
14:43 IST, September 10th 2024