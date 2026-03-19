‘Heavy Rain, Gutsy Winds’: Rare Cross-Border Rain Band Signals Intense Storm Ahead

New Delhi: An unusual weather system sweeping across North India has prompted cautionary advisories, after a rare “straight-line” western disturbance triggered thunderstorms, gusty winds and widespread rainfall across the region.

According to weather observers and a post by All India Weather on X, the current system stands out for its highly uncommon structure: a long, straight trough stretching thousands of kilometres across Afghanistan, Pakistan and deep into India.

Rare Formation Raises Storm Risks

Unlike typical western disturbances that feature curved troughs, this system is marked by a near-perfect linear alignment of low pressure. Meteorologists say such formations are rare and tend to intensify weather activity, often leading to strong thunderstorms, lightning and powerful winds.

This straight structure can significantly enhance storm-building processes with intense thundercloud development across affected regions.

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IMD Issues Caution

The India Meteorological Department has asked residents in northwestern parts of the country to remain cautious and follow official advisories, as the system is expected to remain active until March 20.

Forecasts indicate moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas.

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Sudden Relief After Early Heatwave

The disturbance has also brought much-needed respite from an early surge in temperatures across North India. Just days before its arrival, cities, including Delhi, had recorded unusually high temperatures nearing 37°C, levels more typical of peak summer.

With the onset of rain and cloud cover, temperatures have dropped by 3°C to 7°C, offering relief from the premature heat.