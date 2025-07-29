Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Disrupt City; Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisory-Check Details

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and its neighbouring regions on Monday morning, bringing relief from the recent heatwave but also causing widespread traffic congestion and waterlogging across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, while Haryana remains under a red alert, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Rain Causes Waterlogging and Low Visibility

The rain began in the early hours of the day and continued steadily. Several parts of Gurugram experienced particularly intense showers. Poor visibility due to the downpour forced commuters to switch on their headlights even during the day.

While the rain brought down the temperature and provided much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, it also triggered the usual monsoon-related issues, such as waterlogging and traffic jams on major routes.

Traffic Snarls on Key Roads

Commuters reported severe congestion on major routes, including NH-48, especially from Dhaula Kuan to Rajouri Garden, and further towards Gurugram. Several areas in the capital witnessed slow-moving traffic due to flooded streets. Social media was flooded with updates and complaints from affected residents stuck in jams or navigating through water-filled roads.

High Alert in Several Delhi Areas

The IMD has placed several zones in Delhi under high alert, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel. Areas under the orange alert include:

Mungeshpur

Najafgarh

Jafarpur

Pitampura

DU North Campus

Red Fort / Rajghat

Chandni Chowk

New Delhi Railway Station

Qutub Minar

Ayanagar

Bahai (Lotus Temple)

Ridge

Pusa

Authorities have warned of intermittent heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds throughout the day.

Temperature Drops, More Rain Expected

Following the showers, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 29°C and 31°C, which is 3–5°C below normal. The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 23°C and 25°C, slightly above the usual by 1–2°C.

The IMD has also predicted unstable weather conditions in parts of central and southern India, where strong winds and scattered rainfall are expected to continue over the next few days.

IndiGo, Air India Issue Travel Advisories

With ongoing rainfall affecting movement to and from the airport, major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have issued travel advisories to help passengers prepare for potential delays.

In a post on X, IndiGo stated, “A Rainy Day Reminder: With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport.”

The airline advised travelers to allow extra time for airport travel and to check their flight status regularly. They reassured passengers that every effort is being made to reduce disruptions.

Similarly, Air India cautioned passengers that gusty winds and persistent rain may affect flight schedules, especially on Tuesday morning.

Authorities Urge Caution

As heavy rain continues, residents have been advised to:

Stay indoors where possible.

Avoid traveling through waterlogged areas.

Check weather and traffic updates regularly.