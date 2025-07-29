New Delhi: As the Parliament continues its heated debate on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the Lok Sabha today between 12 noon and 1 pm, government sources have confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to speak later in the day, possibly in the evening session.

The Lok Sabha began deliberations on the military operation on Monday afternoon, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opening the discussion. Singh described Operation Sindoor as a “strong, successful and decisive” response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In his speech, Singh clarified that the operation was not intended to cross international borders or occupy territory, but to target and dismantle terrorist bases across the border that have been operating with impunity for years.

“Operation Sindoor was about justice, justice for the innocent lives lost in cross-border terrorism,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s involvement in fostering terrorism is not sporadic but part of a calculated strategy.

Calling the action a reflection of India’s military strength and national will, the Defence Minister emphasized that the country would respond with clarity and strength to any act of terror. “India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail or any form of pressure. Those who back terrorism will face consequences,” he said.