Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, 2nd Time In 4 Days

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed part of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief to residents as it lowered the temperatures in the region. This is the second time it is raining in Delhi in the last four days.

The IMD had earlier issued yellow alert indicating weather disturbances over the next three days. As per meteorologists, the rainfall that brought down mercury levels in Delhi NCR is part of the western disturbance system, something which is common this time of the year in the northern part of India.

The IMD had predicted rainfall in Delhi from Wednesday afternoon, which might continue intermittently throughout the night. The weather body said that Wednesday would see partly cloudy skies in the day and brief spells of moderate rain. It had also said that there might be thunderstorm in the evening.