Heavy Rain Triggers Culvert Collapse on State Highway in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Vehicle Movement Diverted | Video

Madhya Pradesh: Torrential rainfall over the past few days has caused significant damage in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the collapse of a culvert on a state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Narmadapuram. The structure, which spanned the Sukhchain river near Bandesur village in the Gadarwara subdivision of Narsinghpur district, gave way under the pressure of continuous heavy downpour.

District officials in Narsinghpur confirmed the incident on Saturday, stating that the culvert collapsed after the region was battered by rain for two to three consecutive days. The damaged stretch of road, which is crucial for local and inter-district travel, has now become impassable due to the collapse.

Visuals from the Scene

Dramatic visuals from the site show the extent of the wreckage, with a large section of the road completely crumbled and washed away, leaving a gaping void in the middle of the highway. The sudden collapse reportedly occurred in an instant, catching nearby commuters off guard but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties.

"Due to heavy rain for the last 2–3 days, the culvert has sustained major damage and ultimately collapsed into the ground," said Ratnesh Mishra, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Gadarwara, while speaking to ANI. "As soon as the incident came to our attention, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) promptly informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation to initiate repair and restoration work."

Traffic Diversion Plan Implemented

In response to the incident, authorities have taken swift action to manage traffic in the affected area. "We have diverted all vehicle movement to ensure safety," SDOP Mishra added. "Heavy vehicles coming from the Gadarwara side are being redirected from Paloha Tiraha towards Tendukheda. Additionally, Kareli police have also established diversion points to prevent any vehicles from entering the damaged zone."

Authorities are also taking further precautionary steps, including the installation of banners and warning signs, placing barricades and stoppers, and deploying personnel on-site to guide traffic and ensure the safety of commuters.