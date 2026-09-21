Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides, Flash Floods Across Kerala; Families Evacuated in Idukki; Death Toll Reaches 5

Idukki: Heavy rains continued to batter parts of Keralam on Monday, triggering landslides and flash floods across several districts, with Idukki and Malappuram among the worst affected. Following a landslide in the Munnar-Vattavada region on Sunday, another major landslide struck Pazhampallichal in Adimali, where five families had a narrow escape after they moved to another house just before the debris and floodwaters hit the area.

One house was destroyed in the incident. A major tragedy was averted as the residents had already shifted to another house. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with local residents, are working to clear debris and restore vehicular movement in the affected area.

Families residing in vulnerable areas have also been evacuated to a relief camp set up at the LP School in Palisakkallu as a precautionary measure. Local reports said families were relocated from Pazhamballichal following the landslide threat. The latest incidents come a day after a landslide at Kottakamboor in Vattavada claimed the lives of two siblings, while another woman was injured. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall in the hilly region.

Idukki district in-charge Minister Anoop Jacob said two people had died in the district in the previous day's rain-related incidents. “In yesterday's rain, two people lost their lives in the district. One was injured. But she's not in a critical stage,” Jacob said. He also appealed to tourists to avoid travelling to the district amid the prevailing weather conditions.

Advertisement

“I request the travellers planning to come to Idukki to postpone their trip,” the minister said. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan is set to visit TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam of Malappuram district today, where five people have died in rain-related incidents. The Chief Minister will pay his last respects to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Southwest monsoon has been active over the State, with rainfall triggering in most places in Keralam and Lakshadweep. In Malappuram district, a flash flood in the Kottappuzha River in the Chokkad-Nilambur area swept away several people on Sunday evening. Search and rescue operations were launched by the State government with the assistance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies.

Advertisement

The death toll in the incident rose to five on Monday, while the search continued for one missing person, according to reports. Congress MLA from Nilambur Aryadan Shoukath said the flash flood followed heavy rain in the hill areas and caused the Kottappuzha River to overflow.

“Due to heavy rain in hill area, Kottappuzha River has overflowed. We lost 6 lives in this incident. Yesterday and today, we recovered 5 bodies. Now we are searching for a missing woman. She is from this place. Search has been initiated by the State Govt with the cooperation of NDRF and all,” Shoukath said.

He added, “We expect to recover the body within a few hours.” The flash flood occurred around Sunday evening near the Olarvattam-TK Colony stretch of the river. The sudden rise in water reportedly caught people near the riverbank off guard, with residents and rescue teams involved in evacuating those stranded.