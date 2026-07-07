Maharashtra Monsoon Mayhem: Orange Alert In Mumbai, 3 Deaths in Pune as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc | Top Developments

New Delhi: Amid escalating monsoon mayhem in Mumbai, the authorities have ordered the closure of all government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges on Tuesday (July 7). The urgent safety measure comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of torrential downpours and fierce, gusty winds threatening to paralyse the metropolis.

In a statement released late Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure, emphasizing that the decision was made to prioritize student safety given the predicted weather conditions.

The civic body has urged residents to step out only when necessary and advised them to reach out to the emergency helpline at 1916 should any emergencies arise.

Additionally, the administration has strongly advised all residents to strictly adhere to all official guidelines and safety protocols.

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Monsoon fury in Mumbai

This closure follows a day of relentless monsoon rains that lashed Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra, causing significant disruption to road, rail, and air travel and hindering daily life.

Educational institutions across the city were also closed on Monday following a red alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall.

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WFH advisory

Amid relentless heavy rainfall that has disrupted normal life across Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday issued a work-from-home advisory for private offices and announced a half-day for employees in non-essential government offices to minimise travel and ensure public safety.

"In view of the current weather situation, SDMA has issued directions for Mumbai only: private offices are advised to allow work from home wherever possible. Non-essential government offices will observe a half-day," the authority said.

Fadnavis chairs meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room in Mantralaya to review the situation after heavy rains and landslides lashed various parts of the state, leaving at least seven people dead in rain-related incidents across Mumbai.

Multiple fatal incidents.

Amidst all this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported multiple fatal incidents. In Mankhurd, six people lost their lives following a building collapse.

In a separate incident in Kurla (West), a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a road near Nehru Nagar.

Across the city, the BMC received 423 complaints of tree or branch falls and 29 complaints of wall or house collapses. In Jogeshwari, seven people were injured when a tree collapsed on a house, while two others were injured in Worli in a similar mishap.