Punjab Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods In Ajnala, Leads To Traffic Congestion In Zirakpur

Zirakpur: Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Punjab, a flood-like situation was witnessed in Gaggo Mahal village in Ajanala, Amritsar. Rainfall was also reported in Zirakpur on Wednesday morning, leading to mild traffic congestion in several parts of the city. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in dams across the state has risen significantly.

Repair work is currently underway at the Habib Ke Bandh embankment with assistance from the Indian Army and local residents. Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said, “One round of evacuations from the main clusters in upstream and downstream areas at Hari Ke Barrage and Hussainiwala Barrage is complete. However, today we are forming teams and sending them into interiors so that if someone needs to relocate due to a rise in water level, they can. Our relief centres are operational. Regarding dams, we have visited the two main dams: Sultanwala and LMB. Work is ongoing there,” She further said that the dams in the region are "absolutely safe" and urged people not to pay heed to rumours. "

Around 170 villages are submerged right now, and the population in about 60 of them is affected. 3500-4000 people have been evacuated...Eight relief centres are already operational, in which 500-600 people are living from Zirakpur and Ferozepur," Sharma added. Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in several Indian states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Punjab, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

In Punjab, districts under red alert include Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur. In Jammu and Kashmir, red alerts have been issued for Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar. Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Solan are also under similar warnings. Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, and SAS Nagar are also under the same warning. Earlier today, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days. As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to Mayur Vihar Phase-1. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special relief package for states severely affected by heavy rainfall and floods.