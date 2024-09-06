Published 21:52 IST, September 6th 2024
Heavy Rains Cause Disruptions in Rajasthan, Schools Declared Closed for Next Two Days
Unprecedented rainfall causes major disruptions, leading to two-day school closures and emergency measures as authorities manage severe flooding.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy Rains Cause Disruptions in Rajasthan, Schools Declared Closed for Next Two Days | Image: ANI (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:52 IST, September 6th 2024