Heavy Rains Close Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, Trapping Hundreds of Cargo Trucks

Mandi: Amid heavy rains, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the last three days. Due to this, hundreds of cargo vehicles are stranded on the highway, and vegetables and goods are spoiling. The drivers have demanded from the administration that the National Highway be opened as soon as possible.

Driver Gurvinder Singh stated, “I have come from Amritsar and am going to Kullu Manali. It has been four days since I arrived. The condition of the road is very bad. The people are paying 260 rupees as toll tax. No one is giving any answer from the administration. The roads are damaged and under construction...It will take 2-3 days.”Singh added that their vegetables and other goods are spoiling and incurring a loss due to this. Another driver, Bablu Thakur, stated, “We are stuck here for the last few days. It is very difficult to reach home.

We are also facing damage at home, and the rivers are in full spate, and the roads are in very bad condition.” Thakur added that the administration had made no arrangements for food and accommodation. "Some dhaba people are feeding us sometimes. Sometimes, langar people come and give us water too," he added. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert on Wednesday for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, as heavy rainfall continues to affect Himachal Pradesh.

While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads. Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides.

Restoration work is underway, and authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi.