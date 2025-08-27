‘They Threatened to Kill Me’: 16-Year-Old Brutally Ragged, Burnt with Hot Iron Box at Andhra Hostel; Mother Seeks Justice

New Delhi: An instance of ragging emerged in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, where a Class 10 student was allegedly harassed by his dorm mates at Sri Chaitanya School in the Morampudi district.

Nearly ten days earlier, fellow students allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old victim, Gurram Vincent Prasad, from Shankaraguptham village in Malikipuram mandal of Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, with a hot iron box on his arms and abdomen.

Mother Discovers Severe Injuries After Visiting Hostel

The incident came to light only when his mother, Lakshmi Kumari, visited the hostel recently and spotted the injuries on her son. According to her, the boy had been threatened with dire consequences if he exposed the assault.

“He was crying in pain. He said that his classmates had pressed a hot iron box against his body when I questioned him. They warned him not to tell anyone, otherwise they would kill him,” Lakshmi Kumari alleged.

“They Tortured Me Over a CCTV Camera for No Reason"

In a statement, Vincent described his experience: "My name is Gurram Vincent Prasad. I'm in Class 10 at Sri Chaitanya School in Rajahmundry. Last Sunday, two classmates asked me to keep a lookout for the CC camera while they removed it and kept it in my bag. The next day, they forcefully made me take it and put it in another classmate’s bag. The hostel warden and principal called them, and they named me. When the principal questioned me, I first denied seeing those two boys but later admitted the truth.”

The same classmates called him into a room and attacked him after the interrogation, he added. “They hit me brutally, yelling at me for naming them. They took a hot iron box and pressed it against my leg, hands, and stomach, asking whether I would tell the truth again. They said that it would not be good for me if I showed the principal or warden these new burn marks. They tortured me like this for nothing more than a CCTV camera issue. I kept quiet for an entire week because I was afraid," Vincent stated.

He claims that he made an effort to hide the wounds, even showing the hostel warden the burns on his palm and claiming that the hot water was to blame. "I was treated with an ointment, but my pain persisted. My mother came to see me yesterday and inquired about the injuries. I told her everything at that point," he continued.

Since then, the youngster has been moved to the Rajolu Government Hospital, where he is receiving medical care. His mother has held the school administration liable for their carelessness and sought severe punishment from those in charge.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

“I Want Severe Punishment for Those Responsible”: Lakshmi Kumari

Gurram Lakshmi Kumari filed a complaint alleging that her 16-year-old son was tortured inhumanely by his classmates. According to the complaint, they used an iron box to mark his hands and abdomen and threatened to kill him if he told anybody about the assault.

Lakshmi Kumari said she learned about the incident when she went to the school campus this morning to see her son, as she normally does.

Sub-Inspector Surendra responded to the complaint by stating that an investigation has been started into the matter and that the relevant police station within the boundaries of Rajamahendravaram has been notified of the information.