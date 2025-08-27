Heavy Rains Lash India: IMD Issues Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh, Floods and Landslides Disrupt Multiple States

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rains in numerous parts of the country during the next few days. It is predicted that isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh may see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall through tomorrow.

Over the next seven days, heavy rainfall is expected across North and Northeast India, which includes Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Heavy rains are expected to persist until tomorrow in coastal areas like as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Telangana.

For the next two to three days, West Bengal, Sikkim, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand are also expected to get continued rainfall, whereas Delhi NCR might see very little to no rain during that time.

Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh stays particularly vulnerable, with the IMD issuing a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Although there were brief periods of clear skies in Mandi and Kullu on Wednesday, authorities are still keeping a careful eye on the situation because landslides on the major highway and other routes have impeded traffic communication between the two cities. The restoration process is still under progress.

Along with the Red Alert, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Shimla and Mandi on August 29 and for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 28. On August 30–31, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan are predicted to be under an Orange Alert; on August 31, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also be under an Orange Alert.

Political Reactions

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur highlighted the severe impact of the disaster, stating that Chamba district has been cut off from the rest of the country for the past four days due to damaged roads and washed-away homes. He also expressed concern over damage in Kangra and Una districts, alleging that the current state government has failed to manage relief efforts effectively.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “The entire government is in disaster mode, not disaster management. Thousands of livestock have perished, homes have collapsed, and connectivity has been lost in several districts. Yet, instead of focusing on relief and restoration, the CM and his ministers are busy making irresponsible political statements.”