Heavy Rains Stop Mumbai Local Train Services In CSMT-Thane Route, Harbour Line: Details Inside

Updated 19 August 2025 at 13:07 IST
Heavy Rains in Mumbai: Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and waterlogging issues, the mainline train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) and Thane station are suspended until further notice. Further, there are shuttle services that are also running between Thane, Karjat, Khopoli, and Kasara Station. Additionally, the train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice.
In a post on X, DRM Mumbai CR announced that amid widespread waterlogging in Mumbai, the train services are suspended at multiple locations. Further, there are floods in several low-lying areas, and this has led to the disruption of the traffic and has suspended the train services.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has further recommended that all private offices permit employees to work from home, except for those in emergency or are in critical services. Moreover, a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai was announced. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai and its outskirts for the exceptionally heavy rains.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 12:41 IST