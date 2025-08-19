Heavy Rains Stop Mumbai Local Train Services In CSMT-Thane Route, Harbour Line: Details Inside

Heavy Rains in Mumbai: Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and waterlogging issues, the mainline train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) and Thane station are suspended until further notice. Further, there are shuttle services that are also running between Thane, Karjat, Khopoli, and Kasara Station. Additionally, the train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice.

In a post on X, DRM Mumbai CR announced that amid widespread waterlogging in Mumbai, the train services are suspended at multiple locations. Further, there are floods in several low-lying areas, and this has led to the disruption of the traffic and has suspended the train services.