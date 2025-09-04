Heavy Rains Trigger Kullu Landslide, Trapping Six And Damaging Homes

Kullu: Triggered by heavy rainfall, a massive landslide hit parts of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. In the inner Akhada Bazaar of Kullu district, two to three houses have been damaged in the early hours of Thursday. The rescue team of the district administration, including NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Home Guard, Fire Department, and Police Department teams, rushed to the site and initiated the rescue operation.

According to reports, six people are buried under the debris of the landslide, while four injured people have been safely rescued from the incident site. Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, considerable difficulty is being faced in the search and rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner of Kullu Torul S Ravish, SP Kullu Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran, local MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, and all officials of the district administration are carrying out the search and rescue operation at the incident site.

Speaking to DC Torul S Ravish, she mentioned that in Akhada Bazaar, a landslide late last night destroyed parts of a house, trapping two people. "The trapped individuals include a visitor from Jammu and Kashmir and a staff member associated with the NDRF unit," informed DC Torul Ravish to ANI."The national highway remains closed due to unclear weather, with multiple points blocked, though connectivity from Aleo to Manali is maintained. Authorities urge the public to avoid travel unless necessary.

The road to Manali has been partially restored for limited, urgent movement, but around 160-170 roads remain blocked," the DC informed further. Informing on the electricity-affected areas and emergency services, Torul said, “Electricity in the Banjar Science area is significantly affected, leading to the closure of educational institutions for today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday). Essential services are being continuously monitored, with coordination for the priority delivery of necessary supplies, such as LPG, with the Mandi administration. Pregnant women with upcoming deliveries are advised to travel in clear weather.

PDS rations for August have been distributed in almost all areas, with plans in place for alternative delivery methods, including drones and air acquisition for extreme cases.” An eyewitness mentioned that his dog alerted him about the landslide.