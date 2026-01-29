Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Around 885 Roads Across Himachal, Water and Power Supply Hit

Shimla: Fresh spells of snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours have severely disrupted normal life, with a sharp rise in the number of blocked roads, power outages, and water supply interruptions, according to the latest evening status report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

According to the SEOC's public utility report compiled at 6 pm on Wednesday, a total of 885 roads, including four National Highways, remain blocked across the state due to snowfall, rain-triggered landslides, and icy conditions. The number of disrupted distribution transformers (DTRs) stands at 3,237, while 121 water supply schemes have been affected, impacting thousands of households, particularly in the higher and interior regions.

Among the major routes affected, NH-03, NH-05, NH-305, and NH-505 remain closed at several stretches. In Kinnaur, NH-05 between Pooh and Samdu has been shut due to heavy snowfall, while in the Kullu district, NH-305 at Jalori Pass is blocked. In Lahaul-Spiti, strategic mountain routes, including NH-03 (Koksar-Rohtang Pass) and NH-505 (Gramphu-Batal), remain closed, cutting off several tribal pockets.

The impact has been most severe in Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Chamba districts. Shimla district alone reported 176 blocked roads, along with disruption of 1,082 DTRs and 91 water supply schemes, largely due to snow accumulation and snapped power lines. In Kullu district, 98 roads are blocked, and power supply has been severely affected, with over 1,000 DTRs affected due to faults in the main high-tension lines caused by snow and rain.

Lahaul-Spiti remains largely cut off, with 290 roads blocked and all major routes closed due to heavy snowfall. Chamba district reported 91 blocked roads and 200 DTRs disrupted, while Mandi district recorded 128 blocked roads and 369 DTRs out of service.

State authorities said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing wherever weather conditions permit. Snow-clearance machinery and road maintenance teams have been deployed, while the power and water supply departments are working to restore essential services as a priority, particularly in densely populated and critical areas.

