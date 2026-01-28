‘Papa, I'm Going, Will Call From Hotel’: Father Recalls Final Words Of Flight Attendant Before Ajit Pawar’s Flight Crashed | Baramati

Baramati: Flight attendant Pinky Mali had spoken with her father a say before she boarded on the flight with Ajit Pawar that crashed on Tuesday, leading to the demise of all those on board. Mali's father who has been left heartbroken with the news, has shared the final conversation he had with her before the tragic incident.

In a phone conversation with him, Mali told her father that she would call him after reaching her hotel in Nanded. “Yesterday, she called me and said, ‘Papa I would go to Baramati with Ajit Pawar. From there I will go to Nanded and will speak to you after checking into a hotel.’"

While talking to the Republic, the devastated father, Shiv Kumar Mali, said that he got to know about the tragic news from television.

Pinky Mali was a resident of Bhaisa village in Kerakat Tehsil of Jaunpur.

Advertisement