Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: 6 Onboard As Aircraft Crashes Near Joshimath, CM Dhami Orders Emergency Rescue

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying six people, including five passengers and a pilot, crashed near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, October 30. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat, was travelling from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when the incident occurred.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash in a post on X, stating that a joint rescue operation had been launched by the district administration, Disaster Management Department and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The Chief Minister said he was personally monitoring the situation and that instructions had been issued to immediately airlift seriously injured passengers to higher medical centres for better treatment.

"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF.

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I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment.

I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers," Dhami wrote.

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SDRF Teams Dispatched, Rescue Operation Underway

According to information provided by the Joshimath police, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) received information about the helicopter crash near Chai village at around 2:21 PM on Friday.

Officials from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said the Trans Bharat helicopter was last located near an army camp above Chai village. The aircraft had reportedly taken off from Badrinath at approximately 2:15 PM.

Following the alert, SDRF teams from Joshimath and Pandukeshwar were dispatched to the location at around 2:24 PM. The district administration, police and other rescue agencies were also placed on alert.

Bad Weather, Snowfall Pose Challenges

Adverse weather conditions and snowfall in the region have added to the challenges during the rescue operation. Initial information suggests that poor weather may have contributed to the incident, although the exact cause of the crash has not yet been established.