'Hello DM Uncle, Humare Liye Sadak Banwa Dijiyae': Kid's Emotional Appeal To Lakhimpur Kheri DM Goes Viral | WATCH

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Class 1 student from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri has gone viral after posting an emotional video appeal addressed to the District Magistrate (DM), urging him to repair a damaged road near her school.

In the clip, Manvi Singh is seen saying, “Hello DM uncle. Aap bohot aache hai. Humare liye sadak banwa dijiyae, school jaane me dikkat hoti hai (Hello DM uncle, you are very good, please get road repaired since I have trouble commuting to school.)”

The simple yet powerful appeal struck a chord with thousands of viewers online and drew widespread attention to a civic issue. The video also showed the six-year-old girl walking with difficulty on the damaged water-logged road.

The road in question is located near the Government Polytechnic School in Salempur Kon and has remained in a dilapidated condition for an extended period. It connects several key public facilities in the area, including a community health centre, an Ambedkar Park, a community toilet, and a water tank, making it an essential route for local residents and schoolchildren alike. Despite its importance, the stretch has seen no repair work, and frequent waterlogging has made it increasingly hazardous.

Advertisement

As Manvi's video went viral, Lakhimpur Kheri DM Anjani Singh reached to the spot to meet the girl. The IAS officer assured the child that the road would be repaired soon.

With Manvi's video now circulating widely on social media, residents say they are hopeful that the administration will finally act. The clip has drawn reactions from across the country, with many users calling for immediate repairs ahead of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

A netizen said, "If DMs only act when they hear the cries of children, then I would tell all the girls to make videos of the problems in their respective areas and send them to DM Sahib."