sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Helmet in Hand, Bluetooth Around Sanjoy Roy's Neck: Has CCTV Captured Key Evidence in Abhaya Probe?

Published 15:11 IST, August 24th 2024

Helmet in Hand, Bluetooth Around Sanjoy Roy's Neck: Has CCTV Captured Key Evidence in Abhaya Probe?

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV shows Sanjoy Roy entering the seminar hall with a Bluetooth device hanging around his neck.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjay Roy Kolkata Doctor Rape murder Case
Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV shows Sanjay Roy entering the seminar hall with a Bluetooth device hanging around his neck. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:11 IST, August 24th 2024