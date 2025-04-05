Here's What BJP Leader Replied to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Allegations on Waqf Board Corruption

New Delhi: BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Saturday hit back strongly at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his allegations of corruption in the Waqf Board, saying the BJP has always worked for the poor, unlike previous regimes that "protected criminals and mafias." His remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav criticized the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, claiming it targeted minorities.

Raza defended the BJP government, especially under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , claiming that the party has taken strict action against mafias and used their properties for the welfare of the poor.

“People across the country know which party is linked with mafias,” Mohsin Raza said in his statement.

“During the Samajwadi Party’s regime, criminals and mafias prospered. But under the leadership of Yogi ji's government, the BJP has worked for the welfare of the poor by seizing properties from criminals and mafias, turning them into homes for the underprivileged.”

‘SP Encouraged Waqf Corruption,’ Says BJP Leader

Raza directly targeted SP and Congress , saying that the two parties had encouraged corruption in Waqf boards and turned a blind eye to illegal property deals.

“BJP is the true party for the welfare of the poor. The previous parties, like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, protected these criminals and land mafias. They even encouraged corruption, especially in Waqf boards, where properties were illegally seized and sold,” he added.

The political war of words began after Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about the alleged mismanagement and misuse of Waqf Board properties under the current regime. In response, Raza turned the spotlight back on the SP’s tenure, accusing it of being a “safe haven for land grabbers.”

‘Bill Misrepresented by Opposition’, Says Raza

In an interview with ANI on Friday, Mohsin Raza accused the opposition of misleading the Muslim community and misrepresenting the bill.

“When you read this Act, everything will become clear. They just know how to mislead. A few Muslim leaders and clerics are responsible for spoiling the atmosphere. They always mislead and never work for the welfare or upliftment of Muslims,” Raza said.

He claimed that the bill aimed to protect poor and backward Muslims, while the opposition was trying to create fear.

“This bill is for the welfare of the backward and poor Muslims. The opposition parties are showing it negatively. No change has been made to any existing law. Extensive powers were given to the Waqf Board by the Congress in 2013, and it has now been amended,” he added.

BJP Leaders Defend the Waqf Amendment Bill

Several other BJP leaders also came forward in support of the bill, highlighting its significance in bringing transparency and security to minority property rights.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the passage of the bill.

He said, “For this country, the name of hope is Prime Minister Modi, and the name of despair is the Congress Party, the Gandhi family, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee , etc. All of them tried to ensure that no work could be done by the BJP in the interest of Muslims.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also voiced support, saying the bill would transform the lives of minorities by establishing strong regulations for their properties.

“These people (opposition) are scaring the minorities regarding the Waqf Bill. This bill will soon bring a change in the lives of our minority brothers. Their properties will be secure and will function with a set of rules and regulations... The opposition only tries to mislead our minority brothers by showing fear of the BJP,” Sharma told ANI.

Bill Passed After Heated Debate in Parliament

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in Parliament in the early hours of Friday after a marathon debate. According to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the bill was passed with 128 Ayes and 95 Noes, with zero absentees.

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also passed during the session. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the bill, following a similar heated discussion that extended past midnight.

The bill, which was introduced last year, was revised based on recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. It aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and improve the management, transparency, and efficiency of Waqf properties.