Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ideaForge CFO in a Drone Fraud Case

Chennai: In a shocking development, a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) for the arrest of Vipul Joshi, Chief Financial Officer of ideaForge Technology Limited. The warrant, stemming from a cybercrime case involving the company, was prompted by Joshi's failure to appear in court and submit the necessary sureties as directed.

The warrant was issued in Case No. CC 1344/2024 after Joshi did not comply with the court’s order to execute a personal bond of Rs 25,000 along with two sureties of the same amount under Section 91 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The deadline for compliance was set for April 1, 2025.

In a related court appearance, other executives from ideaForge—CEO Ankit Mehta, Director & Vice President Rahul Singh, and General Manager Somil Gautam—faced their own challenges. The court rebuked them for allegedly trying to mislead the judiciary by presenting unrelated and unauthorized individuals as sureties, labeling their actions as “fraudulent.”

Fake Bail Guarantors Sent to Jail

“The attempt to present unrelated persons as sureties is not only a violation of the court’s trust but also a deliberate attempt to subvert the legal process,” the court sternly observed, reprimanding the company's senior management.

Advocate Tom Wilfred said, "The Accused Company, ideaForge Technology Limited, and its executives were given a clear direction by the Court on 04.03.2025 to furnish sureties on or before 01.04.2025. In addition to the absence of the 4th Accused, who is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, they attempted to execute bogus sureties using individuals from Chennai who do not know any of the Accused personally. The Court was furious with the conduct of the Accused for wasting the court’s valuable time and informed them that these fake sureties would be remanded if produced again. The Court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant to Mr. Vipul Joshi, Chief Financial Officer of Ideaforge, for failing to appear as per the court’s direction and has given one last chance to the other accused to execute genuine sureties by the next hearing”.

The warrant against Joshi mandates his immediate arrest, with legal experts suggesting that this turn of events could have significant repercussions for the ongoing investigation and court proceedings related to the cybercrime case.

ideaForge Technology Limited Issues Statement

ideaForge Technology Limited issued a statement saying, “This case originates from an incident where one of our customers attempted to appropriate our intellectual property as their own and made False Representations to State Governments by defacing and tampering with our Equipment. When they were prevented from doing so, they initiated misconceived actions intended to harass the company. The interim procedural issues emanating from personal exigencies have been resolved. The warrant has been recalled and cancelled and all due legal procedures are being followed. The case is being pursued as per the legal remedies available to us under the law on the advice of our learned counsels, who are guiding us on each and every move.”