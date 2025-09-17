Here’s How Global Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes to PM Modi on 75th Birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday, world leaders from across the globe extended warm greetings, underscoring his pivotal role in positioning India as a global powerhouse. Wishes from across the world are pouring in through social media posts and phone calls reflecting Modi’s strong personal rapport with global leaders and the growing influence of India on the world stage.

His decade-long tenure has seen a shift in India's foreign policy and brought the country to the forefront of the global race. His camaraderie with world leaders reflects his personal role in fostering international cooperation and raising India’s global profile.

US President Donald Trump was among the first to wish PM Modi, making a phone call on the eve of his birthday. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump referred to Modi as his "friend" and praised the "tremendous job" he is doing for India. The exchange highlighted the deepened strategic and economic partnership between the two nations.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” he wrote.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Modi a "good friend," celebrating his achievements and the strong partnership between India and Israel. Netanyahu expressed hope to further elevate their bilateral collaboration and friendship.

Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi along with praising him for his leadership.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also conveyed their warm birthday greetings. In a message shared on X, Tobgay expressed gratitude for Modi's leadership and the special friendship between Bhutan and India.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called PM Modi a "good friend" to both himself and Britain, expressing his delight at the strengthening ties between the two countries. Sunak's message fondly recalled his visit to India for the G20 in 2023, an event he called "a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage."

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni also wished PM Modi.