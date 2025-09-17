On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Andhra DyCM Pawan Kalyan Lauds His ‘Visionary & Fearless’ Leadership, Sends Heartfelt Wishes

As the nation celebrates honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, the ace politician is receiving greetings from several eminent political leaders, including actor Pawan Kalyan. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the founder of the Jana Sena Party, took to his Twitter handle to extend his greetings on the special day. The actor-turned-politician also praised PM Modi’s ‘fearless leadership’ and prayed for his ‘great health and long life’ in a special video exclusively shared with Republic World.

File photo of Pawan Kalyan with Prime MInister Narendra Modi | Image: X

Pawan Kalyan extends birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Extending his wishes and sending out love to India’s Prime Minister, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, and actor Pawan Kalyan wrote a long note with the #MyModiStory on X(formerly Twitter), praising him as a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a "guiding force" for the nation. The minister also praised PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

He also bowed down to PM Modi’s tireless dedication, writing, “working day and night without rest, travelling across the length and breadth of the nation, and representing Bharat with pride on the global stage. Your life is a testament to how determination, integrity, and spiritual strength can transform not only an individual but also an entire nation.”

Pawan Kalyan concluded his note, writing, “On this very special day, I pray for your good health, long life, and unshakable energy to continue guiding our country. May you always be blessed with the strength of purpose as you lead Bharat towards greater unity, prosperity, and global respect. May your journey ahead continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with selflessness and courage.”

Jana Sena Party founder also shared his views exclusively with Republic on why India needs PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting his strong national vision and stability as the main reasons for his strong support.

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Deputy CM, on why India needs PM Narendra Modi’s leadership

In the exclusive video, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan explains why India needs Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Bharat today stands at a historic crossroads. To ladder up from a Developing Nation to a Global Leader, we need a visionary, decisive and fearless Prime Minister, and that leader is none other than PM Modi.” “India needs Modi ji because he gives India a very strong spine with his decisive and visionary leadership during times of global and domestic changes. He protects his nation with stronger borders, modernised armed forces and uncompromising national security."

He further praised PM Modi, quoting, “He has given the armed forces free hands during the most difficult times, and he turned governance into service, reaching the last person in society with welfare. Development-oriented governance, let it be Jandhan Yojna, Digital Jojna, PM Jandhan and many more such share programs."

Citing PM Modi's global impact as a leader, Pawan Kalyan said, “He redefined India's image globally from Bharat being a silent participant, and it became a powerful voice, shaping global affairs. Now, Bharat's voice becomes stronger in international forums like G20, BRICS, and the UN. He built confidence in every India that our culture, tradition and our future can walk hand in hand with modernity and progress."

Speaking about what he admires the most about PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan mentioned, “The way he acknowledges people and the kind of Padma Awards given to people. He does not just give an award, he just does not recognise, he gives respect. He uplifts citizens, grassroots workers and unsung heroes, showing the nation that every contribution matters.”