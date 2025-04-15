Here’s How This Fitness Trainer Helped the Ambanis Shed Pounds: The Best Time for Cardio Revealed

Under Vinod’s Channa training, Anant Ambani lost around 108 kgs in just 18 months, while Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs. | Image: AP Photo

New Delhi: Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa shared a valuable guide on when to incorporate cardio into your workout routine for maximum results. Under Vinod’s training, Anant Ambani lost around 108 kgs in just 18 months, while Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs.

Vinod Channa’s Advice: When to Do Cardio Before or After Weight Training?

In an Instagram post on April 10, Vinod addressed one of the most common questions in fitness circles: should you do cardio before or after weight training? The fitness guru shared his science-backed perspective in an informative reel, helping his followers plan smarter workouts based on their specific fitness goals.

"Before or after workout – when should you do cardio? Confused about the right time for cardio? I've broken it down in this reel – science-backed, result-focused!" Vinod wrote in the caption of his post, offering a clear solution for anyone unsure about cardio timing.

Why Cardio After Weight Training is More Beneficial

Vinod explained that doing cardio after weight training is generally more effective. According to him, weight training requires more power and fresh energy, so it should always be prioritized. "People always want to know whether they should do cardio before or after a workout. As per my knowledge and experience, doing cardio after weight training is more beneficial," Vinod stated.

He broke down the science behind this approach, emphasizing that after weight training, your muscles stay sore for 2-3 days, and your body continues to burn calories during that time. In contrast, with cardio, the calorie burn happens only during the session itself, and muscles get sore during the workout.

Effective Fat Loss with Cardio Post-Workout

Vinod's recommendation is rooted in maximizing fat loss. Since cardio can still be done when you're feeling fatigued unlike weight training which requires fresh energy he suggests incorporating it after weight training for more effective fat burning.

“Cardio after weight training allows for greater calorie burn in the long run and can help with better fat loss, making it a more strategic choice,”Vinod explained in his post.