'Hero Of Op Sindoor': IAF Vice Chief Hails Rafale, Declares Expansion Ahead Of Mega Jets Deal

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to expand its fleet of multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA), IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said on Wednesday. This comes amid reports of the Defence Ministry being set to take up a massive fighter jet acquisition proposal in the coming days.

At a press conference ahead of the IAF’s firepower exercise at Pokharan, Air Marshal Kapoor said the force is keen to induct more MRFAs though a final decision on the type of aircraft is still under consideration. “We are looking forward to inducting a lot more MRFA. Whether it is Rafale or something else, discussions are ongoing,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Air Marshal Kapoor also described the Rafale as one of the top performers in India's past operations. “Rafale is definitely the buzzword,” he said, adding that the aircraft was the “hero of Operation Sindoor among many other heroes.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure at multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Kapoor said that terror infrastructure had been addressed and several military bases were struck during the operation.

However, it would be incorrect to describe the upcoming exercise as the first after Operation Sindoor as tri-services drills had already been conducted in Gujarat and Surat, he added.

The Exercise Vayu Shakti demonstration is scheduled for February 27 at the Pokharan field firing range in Rajasthan. More than 120 fighter aircrafts will be demonstrated, with a clear emphasis on indigenous weapons systems, Kapoor said.

He further said that certain capabilities such as “long-distance targeting” will not be a part of the demonstration.

The planned fighter acquisition comes at a time when the IAF’s operational strength remains below its sanctioned level. The force currently operates around 29–30 squadrons against an approved strength of 42, amid persistent security challenges along India’s borders.

Defence sources indicated that the MRFA programme is expected to bridge this gap and provide the IAF with advanced 4.5-generation-plus fighter aircraft for long-term operational readiness.

Kapoor's remarks come amid reports which claim that the Defence Ministry could soon deliberate on a proposal worth around Rs 3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 French-made Rafale jets under the MRFA program. The plan has already received preliminary clearance from the Defence Procurement Board and may be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council for Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit later this month. If cleared, the procurement would rank among India’s largest-ever defence deals.