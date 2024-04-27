Advertisement

Mumbai: A private luxury bus carrying thirty-six passengers narrowly escaped death when it suddenly caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 am near Adhe village in Maval while the bus was on its route from Mumbai to Pune. Reports indicate that the fire was triggered by a burst tyre followed by a short circuit.

How Passengers Were Evacuated?

Thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver, all passengers were safely evacuated, preventing a potential disaster. The Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), fire department personnel, and Vadgaon Maval traffic police, rushed to the scene and efficiently doused the flames.

Several videos of the incident doing rounds on social media captured the bus consumed by flames, with thick smoke rising into the sky. Despite the efforts of the fire department, the blaze was so intense that the bus was ultimately reduced to ashes.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A private bus carrying 36 passengers catches fire at Mumbai-Pune expressway near Vadgaon. All the passengers were evacuated in time, and no casualties are reported. pic.twitter.com/Uhcf4IQ27U — ANI (@ANI)

To ensure the safety of commuters in the area and facilitate firefighting efforts, traffic on the expressway was temporarily halted.

Similar Mishap in Odisha

In a similar incident, nearly 50 passengers narrowly escaped death when the bus they were traveling in caught fire on National Highway-55. The incident occurred as the bus was en route from Angul to Bhubaneswar, with the driver spotting flames near the bypass road. Prompt action ensued as passengers were quickly evacuated from the vehicle.

Firefighters from Dhenkanal arrived to extinguish the blaze, but unfortunately, the bus was completely engulfed by the time they reached the scene. Despite the loss of the vehicle, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities suspect the fire may have originated from overheated tires, prompting an investigation by local police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryamani Pradhan assured that while traffic was temporarily disrupted, normalcy was restored following police intervention.