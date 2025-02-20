Heroic Gurugram Cab Driver Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby In Backseat, His Kindness Wins Hearts

A Rapido driver has earned widespread acclaim for his heroic actions in helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby inside his cab in Gurugram. The heartwarming incident, which took place on February 19, has captured the hearts of netizens across the country. The cab driver not only helped the woman deliver the baby in his cab but safely rushed her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, the driver, identified as Vikas, has drawn praise from the people for his selfless act, especially on social media. The netizens are largely responding and lauding his act of humanity.

According to a Reddit post shared by a user Rohan Mehra, the couple had booked a Rapido ride to the hospital after the pregnant woman went into labour. However, she couldn't bear the pain and delivered the baby boy in the cab itself. The driver, identified as Vikas, stepped in to assist with the delivery and ensured they safely reached the hospital later that night.

Mehra wrote on Reddit, "I booked a Rapido for my cook as his wife was pregnant. She was in a lot of pain while going to the hospital and couldn't bear the pain and delivered the baby boy in the car itself. The driver helped the cook deliver the baby and took them to hospital afterwards. He even charged the amount which was showing in the app, and didn't even ask for extra money."

The screenshot shared by Mehra, a resident of Gurugram Sector 21, shows that the cab was booked on February 19 at 11 pm.

The Reddit post has garnered huge attention, with many users praising Vikas' selfless act. One user wrote, "This was wholesome." Another added, "A whole movie dude! God bless the driver and everyone."

Several netizens suggested sharing the story on other platforms to get Vikas the recognition he deserves. "Share on LinkedIn. Rapido loves to recognise their drivers and even reward them in a few cases," someone suggested. Another user recommended reaching out to Rapido's customer support to track down Vikas.

Mehra has appealed to Rapido and its founder, Pavan Guntupalli, to help him locate Vikas and reward him for his kindness. "As a gesture to his humanity, we would like to do something for the driver but we couldn't find his number after the ride ended as we didn't call him before."